Piloo Reporter, the first among neutral umpires in Tests, dies at 84

He officiated in 14 Tests and 22 ODIs, which included the World Cup in 1992

Piloo Reporter (middle) stood as an umpire in a Test between Pakistan and West Indies in 1986 • MiD DAY Infomedia Ltd

Piloo Reporter , who was part of the first pair of neutral umpires to stand in international cricket, died in Mumbai on Sunday. Reporter, who was 84, was suffering from cerebral contusions, and was bedridden for a long time. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Overall, Reporter officiated in 14 Tests and 22 ODIs, which included the World Cup in 1992, which was held in Australia and New Zealand. Reporter, the only Indian umpire in the tournament, became popular for his vigorous signalling of a boundary, drawing chuckles from players, broadcasters and fans worldwide.

But the bigger moment for Reporter was in November 1986 when he, along with fellow Indian VK Ramaswamy, stood in the Lahore Test between Pakistan and West Indies: it was the first instance of neutral umpires standing in international cricket. The move was ushered in by Pakistan captain Imran Khan to mitigate against the perception of biased home umpiring.

It was a significant first step, as the ICC experimented with one neutral umpire in Test cricket in 1992 before formalising it two years later.

Reporter's maiden Test as umpire was in Delhi in 1984 , during England's tour of India. Reporter's umpiring partner in that Test was Dara Dotiwalla.