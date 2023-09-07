Abdul Rehman replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Multan Sultans

Rehman joined Flower's team in 2018 and under their coaching, Multan reached the final of the last three PSL editions and won the league in 2021.

"The past five years have been a great journey for the Multan Sultans and I am privileged to have been part of it," Flower said. "When I agreed to join the Sultans, my first request was for Abdul Rehman to be my assistant coach. He is an exceptional coach and a consummate professional, and I am confident the team will benefit with him at the helm."