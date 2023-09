Abdul Rehman replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Multan Sultans

Multan have also parted ways with Mushtaq Ahmed , who was their spin-bowling coach for the last four years. They have also brought on board Nathan Leamon as Multan's director of strategy. Leamon had worked closely with England across all three formats from 2009 for more than a decade. He has also worked exclusively with the white-ball teams since 2016, and had spent time with Multan in 2019 and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.