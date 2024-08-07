Ranjan Madugalle first match referee to officiate 400 ODIs

Gets to the landmark in the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Khettarama

Ranjan Madugalle has become the first match referee to officiate 400 ODIs, with his taking charge of the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Khettarama.

Madugalle has been a match referee since 1993 and in that time has also officiated more than 200 Tests, also a record. He had, in addition, served as the ICC's chief match referee until that position was removed.

Simon Taufel, former elite-panel umpire and the former umpires performance and training manager for the ICC paid tribute to Madugalle.

"Ranjan's longevity is remarkable," Taufel said. "He was there at the beginning of my international umpiring career and the end. He has served Sri Lanka, the ICC and game of cricket with distinction and integrity. This milestone highlights his commitment and dedication to the sport he loves. I wish him and the umpires a successful match."