Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI at Colombo, SL vs IND, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Colombo (RPS), August 07, 2024, India tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Nissanka
8 M • 553 Runs • 79 Avg • 114.73 SR
J Liyanage
10 M • 354 Runs • 59 Avg • 84.89 SR
SS Iyer
8 M • 478 Runs • 68.29 Avg • 123.51 SR
V Kohli
7 M • 449 Runs • 74.83 Avg • 90.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 20 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 17.9 SR
KIC Asalanka
7 M • 6 Wkts • 4.48 Econ • 23.66 SR
Arshdeep Singh
5 M • 12 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 22 SR
Mohammed Siraj
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 29.4 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SL
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
Charith Asalanka (c)
Batting Allrounder
Akila Dananjaya 
Allrounder
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Chamika Karunaratne 
Bowling Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohamed Shiraz 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4754
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
Match days07 August 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
