Matches (13)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
One-Day Cup (3)
Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI at Colombo, SL vs IND, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
L
W
L
T
W
India
W
L
W
T
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 553 Runs • 79 Avg • 114.73 SR
10 M • 354 Runs • 59 Avg • 84.89 SR
IND8 M • 478 Runs • 68.29 Avg • 123.51 SR
IND7 M • 449 Runs • 74.83 Avg • 90.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 20 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 17.9 SR
7 M • 6 Wkts • 4.48 Econ • 23.66 SR
IND5 M • 12 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 22 SR
IND7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 29.4 SR
SQUAD
SL
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4754
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
|Match days
|07 August 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
India in Sri Lanka News
Nayar: 'In these conditions the game can turn on its head'
India's assistant coach said that the team will have to assess the misfiring batting but praised the impact of Jeffrey Vandersay
Vandersay brings the vibes back for Sri Lanka
The legspinner has had a stop-start international career but produced a remarkable performance
Vandersay six-for gives SL first ODI win over India in three years
On a pitch where the ball gripped and turned, India, chasing 241, slipped from 97 for 0 to 147 for 6 with Vandersay ripping through the top half
After opening classic, Sri Lanka and India look to break tie and get the lead
Expect the Khettarama to aid spinners again, but rain could well disrupt the game