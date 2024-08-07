Asalanka: Top-order contributions a sign of us maturing

Sri Lanka's top-order batters were good, and their spinners were even better. This was captain Charith Asalanka 's take on what had enabled his team to overcome India, a side which they had lost to 16 times since 2015, but beaten only on three occasions in ODIs.

In this series, played on raging turners, Sri Lanka tied the first match, won the second game comfortably, and then trounced India in the third match by 110 runs.

Three times they bowled out their opposition, and spinners took 27 of the 30 India wickets on offer. The three top wicket-takers in the series were all Sri Lanka spinners - Jeffrey Vandersay taking eight despite playing only two of the games, Dunith Wellalage claiming seven, and Asalanka himself taking six.

Sri Lanka did not have their premier spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in games two and three either, after he was ruled out with a leg injury.

"The biggest positive was winning a series against India after 27 years," Asalanka said. "The other big positive were the spinners. We had relied on Wanindu Hasaranga, but we've had Vandersay and Dunith playing well here too."

But while on such helpful tracks, the spinners were perhaps expected to thrive, Sri Lanka's top order also provided the kinds of platforms they have frequently failed to provide, especially against India.

The highest score of the series was Avishka Fernando 's 96 in the third match. But fellow opener Pathum Nissanka hit 101 runs in a low-scoring series, and Kusal Mendis also contributed 103, thanks largely to his 59 in Wednesday's match.

"On these pitches, until the ball gets a little older, it's easier to bat, and it takes less spin," Asalanka said. "What we planned was for someone in the top order to get a big score, and for others around him to play around him and get to a good score. Today that was really successful, as Avishka got to 96, which isn't easy on a pitch like this.

"But the coaching staff and me as the captain gave that challenge to the batsmen playing up the order, including me. If you look through the series the middle order was a little hit and miss, but the top order was successful, so we were able to get to those targets.

"The top order gave great starts and that's the biggest change I see in this team. If you look at our one-day cricket two or three years ago we weren't getting good starts. As the No. 5 batter, I was coming in at the 10 over mark quite frequently. But now there's a foundation, and that's a sign of us maturing."

For turning things around after their 3-0 thrashing in the T20Is, Asalanka credited a team environment that prioritised freedom, for which he said interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya was also responsible.