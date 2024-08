Instances of a batter scoring multiple fifty-plus scores for India in a bilateral men's ODI series while no other player managed even one. Rohit Sharma had fifties in the first two ODIs in this series against Sri Lanka, while the next highest score was 44 by Axar Patel. MS Dhoni had a century and a fifty in the 3-match home series against Pakistan in 2012-13, where the next best by an Indian was 43.