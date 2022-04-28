Matches (13)
News

Bengaluru to host Ranji Trophy knockouts from June 4

The first-class competition will resume after the IPL in a bio-bubble, with the final scheduled for June 20-24

Jharkhand's squad gets together after winning a thriller against Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2021-22, 4th day, Guwahati, March 6, 2022

Jharkhand will face Bengal in the first quarter-final  •  PTI

Bengaluru will host the Ranji Trophy knockouts from June 4, with the final scheduled to run from June 20-24, in a bio-bubble.
It is understood that there will be no mandatory quarantine, but all teams will have to arrive with a negative RT-PCR test.
Forty-one-time Ranji champions Mumbai will face Uttarakhand while Karnataka are pitted against Uttar Pradesh. Bengal will face Jharkhand and Punjab will run into Madhya Pradesh in the other two quarter-finals. Both the semi-finals are then scheduled for June 12-16 following three days of rest.
The first phase of the Ranji Trophy, which consisted of the league phase and one pre-quarter final, was held before the start of IPL 2022. The Ranji Trophy was shelved in 2020-21 because of the pandemic. It was the first time that India's premier first-class competition had not featured in the calendar since its inception in the 1934-35 season.

Ranji knockouts schedule


June 4-8, First quarter-final: Bengal vs Jharkhand
June 4-8, Second quarter-final: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand
June 4-8, Third quarter-final: Karnataka vs UP
June 4-8, Fourth quarter-final: Punjab vs MP
June 12-16, First semi: Winner of QF1 vs QF4
June 12-16, Second semi: Winner of QF2 vs QF3
June 20-24: Final
UttarakhandJharkhandUttar Pradesh (United Provinces)PunjabMadhya PradeshKarnatakaMumbai (Bombay)BengalIndiaRanji Trophy

