As many as five outright results were achieved three days into the second round of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy. Here's a quick look at what happened.

Pujara the lone ranger as Jayant and Sindhu spin out Saurashtra

Jayant picked up a five-for in the first innings to bowl Saurashtra out for 145 on the opening day. Only Cheteshwar Pujara , who struck his 17th first-class double ton last week, offered resistance by top scoring with 49. Haryana were on course for a bigger lead than the 55 they managed, especially at 132 for 1, with Ankit Kumar and Himanshu Rana hitting half-centuries.

Saurashtra's second innings was once again punctuated with solidity from Pujara and Arpit Vasavada, who made 43 and 45 respectively, but there was very little of note from the others until Bhut and Jaydev Unadkat, the captain, hauled them from a precarious 150 for 8 to 220 all out.

Set 166 for victory, Haryana were in a hint of trouble at 78 for 3 before being guided over the line courtesy a half-century from Ashok Menaria , the captain. He was unbeaten on 58, while Sindhu contributed a handy 24 to round off an impactful game with both bat and ball. The win gives Haryana massive legroom in Elite Group A , after they started the season with a weather-affected game against Rajasthan in Lahli, where even the first innings couldn't be completed.

File photo: Aditya Sarwate picked nine wickets against Manipur • PTI

Sarwate's nine-wicket haul and half-century help Vidarbha top Group A

Having bowled Manipur out for 75 shortly after lunch on the opening day, Vidarbha secured a 155-run lead thanks to Sarwate's 69, the highest score of the innings. That would prove to be more than enough as Vidarbha won by an innings and 90 runs to secure a bonus-point win.

Baroda give Puducherry a reality check

Puducherry began with a stunning win over Delhi last week, but twin batting failures cost them big as they slumped to a 98-run loss to Baroda on a red-soil deck at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara.

Playing in only his sixth first-class match, Mahesh Pithiya , the offspinner, picked up a match haul of seven wickets. Pithiya had made headlines last year when he was picked by Australia as a net bowler for the Border-Gavaskar series to try and simulate scenarios against R Ashwin. As it turned out, Pithiya was the sidekick to the main hero, Bhargav Bhatt . The left-arm-spinner ended with eleven wickets in the match as Puducherry folded for 119 while chasing 218.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for Puducherry, though. If Gaurav Yadav, the fast bowler, hit the high notes in their opening win with a ten-for, offspinner Sagar Udeshi was at the forefront of their bowling performance this time, taking 13 for 152.

Hyderabad - runaway Plate toppers