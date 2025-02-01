Jammu and Kashmir accuse Baroda of pitch tampering, BCA deny allegations

Allegations of pitch tampering have hit Ranji Trophy 2024-25 after Jammu and Kashmir refused to bat on day three of their final-round clash against Baroda at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

J&K alleged the surface was tampered with overnight to help the home team, Baroda, to force an outright result in their favour to ensure qualification for the knockouts.

The Baroda Cricket Association denied the allegations, saying it was merely a case of pitch dampness that isn't unusual during the winter season. A J&K spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

Play was held up for approximately an hour and 25 minutes and needed the intervention of the match referee Arjan Kripal Singh before J&K resumed their second innings from their overnight score of 125 for 1 at 10.55am.

The match officials extended play by an hour beyond the scheduled close to make up for lost time. J&K had already taken the first-innings lead and were handily placed, leading by 205, when play began.

The day was dominated by the spinners as J&K lost 8 for 112 to be bowled out for 284 setting Baroda a target of 365. Shubham Khajuria top scored for J&K with 94 while wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored 84. For Baroda, the spin trio of Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva and Mahesh Pithiya picked up three wickets apiece. In response, Baroda were 58 for 2 at stumps, losing both their openers who fell to Sahil Lotra's offbreaks.