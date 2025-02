A low-key Ranji return for Rahul; Saurashtra, Mumbai, TN qualify for knockouts

To qualify for the knockouts, defending champions Mumbai needed two things: a win against Meghalaya, ideally with a bonus point, and the Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir result to go their way. When J&K took a first-innings lead against Baroda, Mumbai had their destiny in their own hands. On Saturday, they duly beat Meghalaya by an innings and 456 runs to seal their quarter-final spot. Shardul Thakur , who took a hat-trick in the first innings, and scored 84 off 42 with the bat, picked up 4 for 48 in Meghalaya's second innings. Tanush Kotian took care of the lower order, finishing with 4 for 15, as Meghalaya folded for 129.