Ranji final an opportunity for Akshay Wadkar to forge his legacy

"Whoever is your competition, you need to score one-and-a-half times - even two times - the runs he is scoring," Dhoni replied. "Only then you will get selected. If you are not getting selected, you should analyse why. If you start thinking you are deserving and still not getting selected, you will fall into that loop and delay improving where you lack. If you think about why you were not selected, you will start working on that from the very next day."

Wadkar is aware he needs to score big hundreds to draw the selectors' attention. Which is why he is not satisfied with seven fifties and no hundreds this season.

"Before this season, I had eight hundreds and ten fifties," he says. "Every second fifty I was converting into a hundred. But this time it didn't happen.

"I have a 38 as well this season. That should also have been a fifty and a hundred. I feel once you have scored 20, you should not get out unless it is a really good ball. Because by then you have faced 35-40 balls, and have an idea about the conditions. After that, you can get out only if you lose concentration."

At the same time, Wadkar knows he could not have converted all seven fifties into hundreds.

He recounts: " Against Jharkhand , I was out as the ninth wicket in the first innings. In the second, it was the last ball before the declaration. Against Services , I got uneven bounce, and against Haryana , I was caught down the leg side. I could not have done much in those situations. But the other three fifties I should have converted."

There was another disappointment at the start of this season. After leading Vidarbha to the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021-22 and 2022-23, he lost the white-ball captaincy to Atharva Taide.

That is easier to understand, though. Wadkar's white-ball returns, especially in the shortest format, have been unremarkable. After 28 T20 games, his strike rate is a pedestrian 103.26.

And that also means it was not about his leadership skills, which he picked up from his predecessor Faiz Fazal and then-coach Pandit.

"I learned a lot from him [Fazal]," Wadkar says. "Not just tactics and gameplan but also how to treat players. Every player is different, so you have to mould yourself depending on whom you are talking to.

"A couple of guys, like Yash Thakur and Aditya Thakare, are a bit sensitive. If I use harsh words with them, they go into a shell. So I have to be polite with them."

Akshay Wadkar has seven fifties but no hundred this season • PTI

Being polite is what comes naturally to Wadkar. He is a rare wicketkeeper who is shy of sledging the batter. "Only when emotions are high - and that too against certain teams, like Karnataka - it happens automatically, otherwise I do not sledge," he says.

But what does he do when he has to be strict with his players? That he learned from Pandit.

"When I see the boys are taking it easy - especially on the field - I don't scold them, but I make them aware that they need to buck up. Chandu sir used to do that, and it has worked for me as well."

Wadkar cites the recent Ranji semi-final . Chasing 321, Madhya Pradesh had raced to 86 for 1 in 17 overs before lunch on the fourth day.

In the break, Wadkar told his bowlers: "We had discussed earlier as well that we needed to keep it tight and not go for wickets. You are going for wickets and conceding runs in that. You need to keep it tight.

"In the first session, we had gone for more than five an over. In the next two, we gave away only 142 in 54 overs, which is around 2.5 [2.63] runs per over, and also picked up five wickets. So that is one way."

Vidarbha won comfortably in the end, and are now preparing to face Mumbai in the final, for their third Ranji Trophy title.