Rahane lauds J&K seamers, admits he misread the conditions

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane has showered praise on the Jammu & Kashmir fast bowlers who scripted a five-wicket win for the visiting team against the defending champions in Mumbai. Rahane also suggested he had misread the conditions and expected the pitch at the Sharad Pawar Ground to turn from day two, and so stacked his team with three spinners; instead the ball swung and seamed around and Rahane realised "there was no help for spinners".

Mumbai crumbled against a fairly unknown J&K pace trio of Auqib Nabi Umar Nazir Mir and Yudhvir Singh in both innings, collapsing to 47 for 7 after opting to bat on the first day, and then to 101 for 7 in the second attempt. J&K were set a target of 205, which they chased down with four sessions left in the game. Rahane said when he saw the pitch before the game, it was the "driest" track he had seen at this ground. But it turned out that J&K read the conditions better and went in with three quicks, who took all the 19 Mumbai wickets that fell to bowlers (there was one run-out).

"When we saw the wicket [before the match], it looked really dry," Rahane said after the loss which puts Mumbai's knockout qualification in danger. "Comparatively, the games which we played here previously, this was the driest wicket. We thought three spinners will be the best option. I thought in the second innings the third spinner will come handy. We thought it would turn from day two, but it didn't. It's fine.

"I think we were not up to the mark as a team, as a unit. And as I said, you know they challenged us and they played really well, so they deserved to win."

For now, J&K top the Group A table and have a strong shot at qualifying for the knockouts even as the other games in this round go into day four and with one round of league matches still to go. Mumbai have slipped to third spot, behind J&K and Baroda, and even a victory against Meghalaya in the next round may not be enough if J&K and Baroda stay above them; the top two teams from each group will make the quarter-finals.

While crediting the J&K pace attack, Rahane said he was particularly impressed by the "courage" and "fitness" of the trio. They bowled long spells, sending down more than 90 of the 107.2 overs bowled to Mumbai. On the first morning they troubled the Mumbai line-up with swing, seam and bounce, and once the ball got older they tried short-ball plans to the tail to try and create opportunities.

"I'm happy to see their fast bowlers running hard, bowling in the right areas for a consistent period of time," Rahane said. "They're eager to do well for their team. I thought most of them bowled 8-10 over spells and that needs courage and good fitness. So really happy for them, the way they bowled, the way they showed their character. It's a really good thing.

"We were not up to the mark as a team, as a unit. And as I said, you know they challenged us and they played really well, so they deserved to win." Rahane after Mumbai's loss

"They bowled consistently in tight areas, they challenged our batting line-up, especially in both the innings, so credit to them.

"Frankly, we didn't expect that ball will seam that much. We thought it will be a good wicket to bat and it will spin on day two but obviously they bowled really well."

Mumbai came into this game on the back of winning four of their last five Ranji Trophy games with one draw, but the domestic red-ball season was split into two this time with the two white-ball tournaments in between. The Ranji Trophy resumed with this round and it's possible their momentum was broken. They also had changes in their line-up because of the availability of international stars Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, which meant leaving out some in-form batters like Ayush Mhatre and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

"If you see our Ranji Trophy set-up, we had [to make] five changes. We played a different team in the first five-six games [before the break], so it's tough to analyse this one match because all the guys coming in you know for this game - and all are quality players," Rahane said when asked if he was concerned about the team's batting failures in this game. "So one bad game can happen and I'm not too worried about what has happened.