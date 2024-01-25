Rashid Khan withdraws from PSL as he continues rehab

He was retained by Lahore Qalandars on the understanding that he was unlikely to be available for the 2024 edition but could then be retained for future seasons

Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the Pakistan Super League as he continues to take a cautious approach in his return from back surgery.

Rashid has played for Lahore Qalandars in each of the last three PSL seasons, winning titles in 2022 and 2023. He was retained by the franchise in the 'silver' salary bracket ahead of December's draft, on the understanding that he was unlikely to be available for the 2024 edition but could then be retained for future seasons.

He has since officially withdrawn from the tournament as he continues his rehabilitation, having undergone surgery in November. Qalandars will be able to secure another player in Rashid's place in the supplementary and replacement draft, which the PCB confirmed will be held virtually on Monday.

Rashid travelled to India with his Afghanistan team-mates during their T20I series earlier this month, but was not deemed fit enough to play , having previously withdrawn from both the Big Bash League and the SA20. "It is a case of us making sure that we are really careful with his back," Jonathan Trott, their head coach, said.

"He is such an influential player: we have to make sure he is 100% ready and not rush him back from that type of surgery… when he is ready, he will be the first one to get on the field. He has got a few more appointments and check-ups to make sure everything is OK, so there is no real time-frame. I hope it is sooner rather than later, but there is no pressure and no rush."

ESPNcricinfo understands that Rashid is on course to be fit in time to fulfil his IPL commitments with Gujarat Titans. He could even feature for Afghanistan at some stage before then, most likely during Ireland's multi-format tour to the UAE which runs from February 28 until March 18.

Lahore Qalandars will also sign a partial replacement for Dan Lawrence, who was drafted into England's Test squad to face India after Harry Brook withdrew for personal reasons. Noor Ahmad, a platinum pick for Peshawar Zalmi, has withdrawn due to international commitments while Zalmi will also sign a partial replacement for Naveen-ul-Haq.