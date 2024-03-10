The long-awaited New Zealand uprising against Australia

The first-ever New Zealand men's Test team to beat Australia gathered at Hagley Oval the night before this Test match to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that momentous victory in Christchurch in 1974.

There was a question put to the panel of six players from that side who attended the function whether they were aware of how monumental it was to get over the hurdle against Australia and Jeremy Coney interjected, saying it had been building for a while and it didn't feel like a big deal.

New Zealand might finally get over the hurdle tomorrow against Australia after their best day of Test cricket against them in 13 years. And the signs have been building both from New Zealand's standpoint, that they could match it with their big brother in this series, and also from Australia's, as the increasing alarm bells on their batting have become blaring sirens.

The crowd at Hagley arrived on day three hopeful, but nervous about what might unfold. When Australia visits England, the chants of "same old Aussies, always cheating" are inescapable. When Australia visits New Zealand, the polite locals can be heard whispering "same old Black Caps, always wilting".

Those whispers became murmurs when Tom Latham was caught behind via the inside edge off a marauding Pat Cummins. New Zealand were three down and only 61 in front, with memories of their fourth innings collapse in Wellington fresh in the mind given it was only seven days ago.

Here they sustained it over a long period of time with incredibly disciplined batting. There was no wilting. Australia's bowlers did not bowl badly, but they could not penetrate as the pitch became more benign the older the ball got. Ravindra cashed in on width. Mitchell pounced on anything overpitched. Both were aggressive against the spin of Nathan Lyon. They stuck to their game plans fastidiously and the crowd's belief built with every run.

Tom Latham absorbed the new-ball pressure to help his team-mates out • Getty Images

"I thought they played brilliantly," Latham said after play. "Obviously losing myself early on in the day, we could have potentially seen ourselves losing a few more but I think the way they were able to absorb a little bit of pressure initially and then eventually put it back on them, they showed a lot of intent and just scored in their areas and made the bowlers come to them."

Although Latham was disappointed with his own dismissal, he deserved a lot of credit for laying the foundation for Ravindra and Mitchell. Unlike that duo, Latham has been worn down by Australia, averaging just 27.45 against them in 20 innings.

But he bucked that trend with a vital 73. Had he not absorbed 168 deliveries, Ravindra and Mitchell would not have started together against a 55-over-old ball. Latham's innings was a sign that the Black Caps were starting to exorcise their demons against this Australian attack.

"They're relentless really," Latham said. "The way they bowl, and hitting that back of a length, they don't give you much. It's about trying to stick to a plan as best you can and waiting for them to come to you as much as possible. And I think when you're presented with a scoring opportunity, it's about trying to put the pressure on them and take that opportunity as much as you can."

Australia's attack hit back with the second new ball. Josh Hazlewood delivered a peach to remove Mitchell. Cummins produced a corker to dismiss Ravindra. Tom Blundell slapped a long hop from Cameron Green straight to cover. Six down and only 202 in front on a good pitch, "same old Black Caps, always wilting".

But then a sign of Australia's cracks. Until the second evening, when Alex Carey spilled Latham, Australia had caught everything in the series. Scott Kuggeleijn, on 2, nicked Green to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip and he spilled it.

Kuggeleijn responded by smashing 44 to lift the lead to 278. New Zealand crowds have shown Kuggeleijn complete apathy throughout this series. Every time he has been announced over the PA system as the new batter or bowler there has been no acknowledgement from the fans whatsoever due largely to his off-field history

But after clattering a few boundaries, the PA announcer informed the crowd it was his highest Test score, and there was an eruption of applause.

The crowd were fully involved on a humdinger of a day in Christchurch • Associated Press

Then their talisman in this series, the man with a steely resolve and a steel back, Matt Henry rose to the occasion again. He pinned Steven Smith lbw again, and Smith took yet another review with him to provide further evidence that he has very little awareness of where his off stump is right now. Henry prised out the obdurate Usman Khawaja. Tim Southee had dropped a key catch in Wellington, this time he held a screamer to his left at third slip.

In between Henry's strikes, Ben Sears bowled with fire. It was another example of a scarless youngster taking it to Australia. He had Labuschagne dropped at first slip after squaring him up in a familiar fashion. But he got him two balls later with a return catch off a leading edge.

The crowd was at fever pitch now. It wasn't quite Eden Park with the All Blacks running roughshod over the Wallabies. But it was Christchurch lifting their Black Caps to new heights against the Baggy Greens.

When Green chopped on, unable to combat Sears' extra bounce, Hagley Oval erupted. Australia were 34 for 4 chasing 279.

"Whenever a crowd gets in behind you there's a bit of adrenaline there and I guess it's trying to make use that home advantage," Latham said. "They were fantastic and hopefully we can see that here tomorrow as well."

The game is far from over, with Australia's two most destructive players still at the crease. New Zealand's discipline got them this far and further discipline is required to ward off the skeletons from surfacing.