Richard Dawson named interim head coach at Glamorgan
Former Young Lions head coach takes over after sudden departure of Grant Bradburn
Glamorgan have appointed Richard Dawson as their interim head coach, following the sudden departure of Grant Bradburn last month over allegations of discriminatory behaviour.
Dawson had most recently been part of the England Men's white-ball coaching team, having previously overseen England Under-19s. He spent six years coaching Gloucestershire, securing promotion from Division One in 2019 and a T20 Finals Day appearance in 2020, before moving on to work with the ECB's performance pathway in 2021.
"I'm delighted to be joining Glamorgan as head coach for the coming season," Dawson said. "I've got a good idea of how the club works having spent time with Welsh Fire over the years. I'm looking forward to getting involved with the players and coaches at the club and building on the success achieved in the 50 over competition last season."
Dawson, who was capped seven times in Tests, spent most of his playing career with Yorkshire, before short stints at Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire.
He is currently working with the England Lions on their tour of Australia, and will then be involved at the Women's Premier League before taking up his role with Glamorgan from March. He will also continue as Welsh Fire assistant coach during the Hundred, with a replacement for the One-Day Cup, which Glamorgan won last year, to be announced in due course.
Mark Wallace, Glamorgan's director of cricket, said: "It's great news for the club that we have been able to appoint a coach of Richard Dawson's standing and quality as interim head coach until the end of the season. We were keen to move quickly and get someone in place for the 2025 season and we see Richard as the perfect fit to develop the squad and continue to move us forward this season."