Richard Dawson named interim head coach at Glamorgan

Dawson had most recently been part of the England Men's white-ball coaching team, having previously overseen England Under-19s. He spent six years coaching Gloucestershire, securing promotion from Division One in 2019 and a T20 Finals Day appearance in 2020, before moving on to work with the ECB's performance pathway in 2021.

"I'm delighted to be joining Glamorgan as head coach for the coming season," Dawson said. "I've got a good idea of how the club works having spent time with Welsh Fire over the years. I'm looking forward to getting involved with the players and coaches at the club and building on the success achieved in the 50 over competition last season."

Dawson, who was capped seven times in Tests, spent most of his playing career with Yorkshire, before short stints at Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire.

He is currently working with the England Lions on their tour of Australia, and will then be involved at the Women's Premier League before taking up his role with Glamorgan from March. He will also continue as Welsh Fire assistant coach during the Hundred, with a replacement for the One-Day Cup, which Glamorgan won last year, to be announced in due course.