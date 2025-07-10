Richard Ngarava back in Zimbabwe's T20I squad for triseries
Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri, and Vincent Masekesa are the three uncapped players in the squad
Left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava has made a return from injury to Zimbabwe's T20I squad for the upcoming triseries at home against South Africa and New Zealand.
Three uncapped players - wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri, and legspinner Vincent Masekesa - were also included in the squad of 16. Vincent and Tsiga have played Tests for Zimbabwe, while 19-year-old Nyamhuri has played three Tests and four ODIs.
The triseries is scheduled to take place at the Harare Sports Club from July 14 to 26. Each team will face the others twice before the top two sides contest the final.
Ngarava recovered from a lower-back injury that had ruled him out of Zimbabwe's recent fixtures; his last competitive match was the one-off Test in England in May. Allrounder Brian Bennett was also been cleared to play following a concussion suffered during the recent Test series against South Africa.
Zimbabwe open their campaign against South Africa on July 14, followed by matches against New Zealand on July 18, South Africa again on July 20, and New Zealand on July 24. All the matches of the tri-series will begin at 1300 local time.
Zimbabwe squad for tri-series: Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga