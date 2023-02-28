Pant: I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth

India wicketkeeper is working up to "being able to walk properly again" after serious car accident

Rishabh Pant would have been a shoo-in to take the gloves for India during the 2023 ODI World Cup • Peter Della Penna

Pant's influence on the Indian team has grown over the last few years, especially since his heroics during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy . He has been their highest-scorer in Test cricket over the past two years and would have been a shoo-in to take the gloves during the ODI World Cup which India will host in October 2023.

The accident, however, has complicated matters. Sourav Ganguly , who has a management role with Pant's IPL team the Delhi Capitals, believes it might take two years for him to be back playing again.

One step forward

One step stronger

One step better pic.twitter.com/uMiIfd7ap5 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 10, 2023

Earlier this month, Pant tweeted a picture of himself walking with the help of crutches, his right leg in a bandage, and in an interview with IANS spoke about the changes he has had to deal with recently.

"It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day.

"Especially after my accident, I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun. While trying to achieve our goals, it seems like we've taken the regular things in life for granted. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself."

Pant's routine now includes three sessions of physiotherapy a day. "I do have my daily fruits and fluids in between them. I also try to sit under the sun for some time, and this process will continue until I'm able to walk properly again." He misses cricket "because my life literally revolves around it, but I am focusing on getting back to my feet now and I cannot wait to get back to doing what I love the most."