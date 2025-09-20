CSA reports profits of R238 million for 2024-25 fiscal year

Cricket South Africa has reported a profit for a second successive financial year after three previous years of losses at their AGM on Saturday. They announced a profit of R238 million (approx US$13.7 million), significantly less than the R815 million from last year (approx US$ 45.6 million) but substantial after a season in which their only profitable incoming tour was four T20Is against India

Last summer, CSA also hosted Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which are typically loss-making series, but generated revenue from a combination of broadcast income, ICC disbursements and the addition of seven new sponsors.

They also boasted increased interest in South African cricket with viewership of matches at one billion in 107 countries, earning CSA R707 million (approx US$40 million). The rest of their income was derived from R378 million in ICC distributions (approx US$21 million) and R125 million in sponsorships (approx US$7.2 million). Income from the SA20 was not itemised in this year's report.

Their biggest expense was the running of professional cricket including players salaries, hosting matches and upkeep of facilities which amounted to R1.3 billion (approx US$75 million). CSA maintains reserves of R1.42 billion (approx US$82 million) which their integrated report said will "provide a stable foundation for the future."

The report also included details of the country's stadiums, which are being upgraded for the 2027 World Cup. Among the more notable developments so far is that The Wanderers and SuperSport Park have new high-definition LED floodlights while George's Park has refurbished seating and a new scoreboard.

Drop-in pitches are also still in development around the country. "The upcoming 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup represents an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the best of South African cricket. Preparations are already well underway," Pearl Maphoshe, chairperson of the board of directors, said in a statement. "This tournament must be more than a sporting event. We are focused on ensuring it leaves a meaningful legacy through infrastructure improvements, youth development, environmental accountability and shared national pride."