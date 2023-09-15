Stats - All the records Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller broke
And also, numbers from a day to forget for Adam Zampa
174 - Heinrich Klaasen's score against Australia in Centurion, which is now the second-highest individual score by a batter playing at No. 5 or lower in ODIs, behind only Kapil Dev's unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup.
14.47 - Run rate of the partnership between Klaasen and David Miller, by far the highest for a stand of 200-plus in ODI cricket (where fall-of-wickets data is available). The previous fastest was between Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, who added 204 runs at 10.03 runs an over against West Indies in 2019.
113 - Runs conceded by Adam Zampa in his ten overs - the most by any bowler in an innings in men's ODIs. Zampa equalled the record of Mick Lewis, who had done the same against South Africa in the famous 438 vs 434 Johannesburg ODI of 2006.
173 - Runs scored by South Africa in the last ten overs of their innings. This is the highest by any team between the 41st and 50th overs of a men's ODI innings (where ball-by-ball data is available). Englan's 164 was the previous highest, scored during last year's Amstelveen ODI against Netherlands.
77 - Balls Klaasen needed to complete his 150, the fourth-fastest for any batter in men's ODIs. It is also the second-fastest for South Africa, behind AB de Villiers who needed 64 balls for his 150 against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup.
7 - The partnership of 222 between Klaasen and Miller is the first double-century stand in ODIs against Australia for the fifth wicket or lower. It is also the fifth-highest partnership for the fifth wicket in ODIs overall, and the second-highest for South Africa, behind 256* by JP Duminy and Miller against Zimbabwe in 2015.
20 - Sixes hit by South Africa during their innings. These are the highest number of sixes hit by South Africa in an ODI, equalling the 20 against India in the 2015 Mumbai ODI. These are also the second-most sixes conceded by Australia in an ODI, behind the 21 against England in 2018 Nottingham ODI.
7 - Number of 400-plus totals for South Africa in ODI cricket, the most for any team, going one ahead of India's six.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo