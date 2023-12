India's thorny Centurion questions: Rahul vs Bharat, Thakur vs Ashwin

Virat Kohli - assuming he rejoins the team ahead of the first Test, as expected, following his departure for personal reasons - and Shreyas Iyer are locks in the middle order as is Ravindra Jadeja. That leaves a question mark over only one remaining slot: that of the wicketkeeper. India have preferred of late to pick the better batter of the choices available to them. If they continue with that philosophy, Rahul will be starting only the second first-class match of his career as the designated wicketkeeper. If he does so, it will only be fair he is not asked to bat in the top order. If India do go with KS Bharat , either Gill or Rahul might have to make way depending on who they prefer at No. 3.