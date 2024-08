SA20: Gurbaz to reunite with Trott at Pretoria Capitals

At 22, Gurbaz is already a T20 globetrotter and is currently in action for Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Global T20 Canada, but this will be his first stint at the SA20. However, he has already been part of the Capitals' franchise in the ILT20 - Dubai - in 2023-24, scoring 146 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.25 and strike rate of 155.31. Gurbaz also brings IPL experience, having won the title with Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year.