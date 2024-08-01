Bairstow to join Super Kings for SA20 2025; Royals retain Miller, Ngidi

Royals have traded in Dayyaan Galiem from Joburg Super Kings for Tabraiz Shamsi

Jonny Bairstow will feature for Joburg Super Kings in 2025. It will be his first time participating in the SA20. Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee and Donovan Ferreira are among the other players retained by the franchise. They have traded in Tabraiz Shamsi from Paarl Royals with Dayyaan Galiem going the other way.

JSK's overseas retentions include Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and David Wiese. Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams and Imran Tahir will also return to the Super Kings after helping them reach the Qualifier in the previous edition.

Reeza Hendricks and Sam Cook are the notable absentees from last season. There will be additions to the 13-member squad, which du Plessis will continue to captain, at the auction.

Joburg Super Kings squad for SA20 2025

Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Jonny Bairstow, Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese, Leus du Plooy, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir

Royals retain Miller, Ngidi, Phehlukwayo

Captain David Miller Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo are among a list of ten South African players retained by Paarl Royals for the new season of the SA20 in 2025. Kwena Maphaka and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, rookie signings from the 2024 edition, have also been retained by the Royals ahead of the auction.

Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Wihan Lubbe and Ferisco Adams have been let go to make space in the squad that currently has 11 players, including being seam-bowling allrounder Galiem.

David Miller led Royals to the Eliminator in 2024 • SA20

"We are delighted to go into the upcoming auction with a very formidable core of capped and uncapped South African players," Kumar Sangakkara - Royals' Director of Cricket - said in a press release. "After the disappointment of last season where we faltered towards the latter stages of the tournament, it was important to re-look at the squad and make certain changes."

Paarl Royals squad

David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mitchell van Buuren, Codi Yusuf, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dayyaan Galiem (Traded in)

MI Cape Town hold on to Rabada, Brevis

There were not too many surprises in MI Cape Town's announcements. They held on to Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis via pre-signings, and also retained Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Thomas Kaber and Connor Esterhuizen.

They let go of Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Grant Roelofsen and Neelan van Heerden, statement from the franchise saying: "MI Cape Town would like to thank [these] players for their support and contribution over the last 2 seasons and wish them the very best."