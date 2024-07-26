Matches (18)
ENG v WI (1)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (4)
Women's Hundred (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
Canada T20 (3)
MLC (2)
News

SA20 2025: Williamson and Woakes join Durban's Super Giants

This will be the first SA20 stint for both players

ESPNcricinfo staff
26-Jul-2024 • 47 mins ago
Kane Williamson was not at his most fluent, but got the job done, New Zealand vs PNG, Tarouba,T20 World Cup 2024, June 17, 2024

Last month, Kane Williamson declined a New Zealand central contract  •  Getty Images

Kane Williamson and Chris Woakes have joined Durban's Super Giants as direct signings for SA20 2025. This will be the first SA20 stint for both players.
July 21 is the deadline for retentions and August 31 for direct signings. The tournament will run from January 9 to February 8.
Last month, Williamson had confirmed that the SA20 would be his destination in January, after he declined a New Zealand central contract for the 2024-25 season and relinquished the captaincy. At the same time, he stressed that he was committed to New Zealand outside of heading to South Africa.
"There's a number of great competitions on during that time, but SA20 looks really exciting," Williamson had told reporters. "Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract. However, my priority still is, absolutely, playing for New Zealand. Think I miss maybe a handful of games over a three-week period."
Woakes has been a key white-ball player for England over the years, particularly with the new ball in both their 2019 ODI and 2022 T20I World Cup successes. However, he was not picked for the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Among other England players, Joe Root was unveiled as a new signing by Paarl Royals last week, and Ben Stokes has been offered a substantial contract by MI Cape Town.
DSG were the runners-up last season, losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final.
Kane WilliamsonChris WoakesNew ZealandEnglandDurban's Super GiantsSA20

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback