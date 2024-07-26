SA20 2025: Williamson and Woakes join Durban's Super Giants

Kane Williamson and Chris Woakes have joined Durban's Super Giants as direct signings for SA20 2025. This will be the first SA20 stint for both players.
July 21 is the deadline for retentions and August 31 for direct signings. The tournament will run from January 9 to February 8.
Last month, Williamson had confirmed that the SA20 would be his destination in January, after he declined a New Zealand central contract for the 2024-25 season and relinquished the captaincy. At the same time, he stressed that he was committed to New Zealand outside of heading to South Africa.
"There's a number of great competitions on during that time, but SA20 looks really exciting," Williamson had told reporters. "Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract. However, my priority still is, absolutely, playing for New Zealand. Think I miss maybe a handful of games over a three-week period."
Woakes has been a key white-ball player for England over the years, particularly with the new ball in both their 2019 ODI and 2022 T20I World Cup successes. However, he was not picked for the 2024 T20 World Cup.