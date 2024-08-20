Samoa's Darius Visser breaks men's T20I records with 39 runs in an over

He also broke the record for the highest percentage contribution by an individual batter to a team's total

Samoa batter Darius Visser has broken the men's T20I record for most runs in an over, against Vanuatu in the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in Apia on Tuesday . Visser finished with a score of 132 off 62 balls.

In just his third T20I, Visser, 28, smashed six sixes in a 39-run over from Nalin Nipiko . It was the fourth time a batter had hit six sixes in an over in men's T20Is and the first time that a team scored more than 36 runs in an over.

The record was broken in the 15th over of Samoa's innings. Visser hit the first three deliveries from Nipiko over the deep midwicket boundary after which there was a front foot no-ball. The free-hit was hit for six over the leg side, followed by a dot ball when Visser's straight hit struck the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Nipiko overstepped for the second time and then bowled another no-ball, for height, that Visser pulled over fine leg for six. The last ball of the over was a low full toss outside off stump that Visser flicked over deep square leg to achieve the 39-run over.

Previously, there were five instances of a team scoring 36 runs in an over in men's T20Is. India's Yuvraj Singh was the first batter to hit six sixes in a T20I, off England's Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup. West Indies' Kieron Pollard repeated the feat against Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in 2021, and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee did it earlier this year.

The other two instances of 36-run overs that did not contain six sixes came when West Indies - aided by Nicholas Pooran - scored 36 against Afghanistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and when India's Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh combined to score 36 against Afghanistan, also in 2024.