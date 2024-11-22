Boland, Konstas, Renshaw part of Prime Minister's XI squad to face India

Scott Boland will play for the Prime Minister's XI in the two-day pink-ball fixture against India in Canberra in order to keep himself match ready should he be needed during the Test series.

Sam Konstas , who played for Australia A against India A, will also feature alongside Matt Renshaw who was overlooked for that series despite being the reserve Test batter earlier this year. Jack Edwards , the New South Wales allrounder, will lead the team and is joined by state team-mate Ollie Davies for the game on November 30 and December 1.

"The Prime Minister's XI match presents an opportunity for a highly talented squad to impress against a strong Indian team in their only pink-ball hit out prior to the second Test," national selector George Bailey said. "We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland's match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad."

Konstas is one of four members of the Australia Under-19 side that won the World Cup earlier this year who will be part of the PMs XI alongside quicks Mahli Beardman Charlie Anderson and Aiden O'Connor.

Beardman, the 19-year-old Western Australia fast bowler, was a shock addition to the tour of England in September and he has still only played one professional game. For Anderson, the call-up follows a hasty NSW debut earlier this season when he was a last-minute replacement for an ill Josh Hazlewood in the One-Day Cup match against Victoria where he claimed 3 for 37 and opened the bowling alongside Pat Cummins having only traveled to shadow the senior squad.

The ACT are represented in the 14-player squad by pace-bowling allrounder Hanno Jacobs while local premier cricketers will support the PM's XI side throughout the game.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "Taking on India, one of the best sides in world cricket featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be an amazing experience for the squad, particularly knowing that millions of fans around the globe will be watching the match."

The match is expected to be Rohit Sharma's first of the tour after the India captained missed the Perth Test after the birth of his second child.