Second-string NZ look to hold off resurgent SL as Champions Trophy looms

Where ODIs were once beloved of broadcasters, particularly during bilateral tours, they are now the format boards scramble to fit into the calendar when a major tournament is on the horizon. The Champions Trophy is roughly seven weeks away, and New Zealand have played only three ODIs in the last year. They must now hasten to find their most effective combinations, fine-tune strategy, and gain some momentum in this format. All of this, however, is made more complicated by the the fact that as many as six top players - Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert - are away at either the Big Bash League or the SAT20.