Matches (27)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Super Smash (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
BPL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (18)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Wellington, NZ vs SL, Jan 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Wellington, January 05, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
SL Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
SL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
L
L
L
NR
Sri Lanka
W
L
W
W
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ7 M • 383 Runs • 63.83 Avg • 92.96 SR
4 M • 230 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 116.16 SR
9 M • 421 Runs • 60.14 Avg • 87.89 SR
10 M • 294 Runs • 32.67 Avg • 79.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 29.42 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 22.8 SR
6 M • 13 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 20.53 SR
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 19.09 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4822
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
|Match days
|5 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka News
Duffy cashes in on regular chances to deliver 'genuine, match-winning contributions'
In 2024, he was given more chances, and that's helped him build his rhythm and finally deliver
Perera ton gives Sri Lanka consolation win
New Zealand came close in the 219-run chase, but Sri Lanka did enough to get a consolation win
Jacob Duffy lands knockout blows to claim 2-0 series lead
Sri Lanka's batting folds for second match running in 45-run loss at Bay Oval
Jacob Duffy the slayer as Sri Lanka suffer horror collapse
New Zealand fight back with bat and ball for eight-run win in series opener