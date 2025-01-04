Matches (27)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Super Smash (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
BPL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (18)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Wellington, NZ vs SL, Jan 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Wellington, January 05, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
SL Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
SL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WA Young
7 M • 383 Runs • 63.83 Avg • 92.96 SR
DJ Mitchell
4 M • 230 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 116.16 SR
BKG Mendis
9 M • 421 Runs • 60.14 Avg • 87.89 SR
WIA Fernando
10 M • 294 Runs • 32.67 Avg • 79.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 29.42 SR
MG Bracewell
2 M • 5 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 22.8 SR
JDF Vandersay
6 M • 13 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 20.53 SR
PW Hasaranga
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 19.09 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Latham 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4822
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
Match days5 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka News

Duffy cashes in on regular chances to deliver 'genuine, match-winning contributions'

In 2024, he was given more chances, and that's helped him build his rhythm and finally deliver

Duffy cashes in on regular chances to deliver 'genuine, match-winning contributions'

Perera ton gives Sri Lanka consolation win

New Zealand came close in the 219-run chase, but Sri Lanka did enough to get a consolation win

Perera ton gives Sri Lanka consolation win

Jacob Duffy lands knockout blows to claim 2-0 series lead

Sri Lanka's batting folds for second match running in 45-run loss at Bay Oval

Jacob Duffy lands knockout blows to claim 2-0 series lead

Jacob Duffy the slayer as Sri Lanka suffer horror collapse

New Zealand fight back with bat and ball for eight-run win in series opener

Jacob Duffy the slayer as Sri Lanka suffer horror collapse

Settled Sri Lanka look to break hoodoo against new-look New Zealand

It will be a test for Sri Lanka, whose T20 success this year has largely come at home, against a New Zealand team without several regulars

Settled Sri Lanka look to break hoodoo against new-look New Zealand
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question