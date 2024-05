While Shaheen was their first choice, the PCB selection committee also discussed other alternatives. Shadab Khan - who has served as vice-captain before - was one of the leading contenders, though his struggles with the ball and Pakistan's tendency not to use him with the bat in the top order means his place in the XI is not necessarily guaranteed. The possibility of nominating Mohammad Rizwan as Babar's deputy was also raised, though ultimately rejected, with the committee wishing to appoint a younger player in the position.