3rd T20I, Dublin, May 14, 2024, Pakistan tour of Ireland
Ireland FlagIreland
(19.5/20 ov) 176/7
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Pakistan chose to field.

Current RR: 8.87
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/4 (7.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:IRE 178
Report

Stirling rested; Pakistan ask Ireland to bat in T20I series decider

Pakistan bring in Hasan Ali in place of Naseem Shah; Lorcan Tucker named Ireland captain for the first time in any format

Danyal Rasool
14-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Lorcan Tucker, leading Ireland in Paul Stirling's absence, lost the toss and was asked to bat by Babar Azam, Ireland vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Dublin, May 14, 2024

Lorcan Tucker, leading Ireland in Paul Stirling's absence, lost the toss and was asked to bat by Babar Azam  •  Sportsfile via Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to field vs Ireland
Babar Azam won the toss and asked Ireland to bat first in the third - and decisive - T20I between the two sides.
Pakistan made one change. Naseem Shah has been rested, giving Hasan Ali his first T20I in September 2022.
Ireland, meanwhile, made two changes, with regular captain Paul Stirling rested, while Gareth Delany also sat out. Lorcan Tucker was named Ireland captain in Stirling's absence, and Neil Rock and Ross Adair came in to the XI.
It's the first time Tucker will lead Ireland in any format.
In the lead up to the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA next month, Ireland have a T20I tri-series in the Netherlands, which also includes Scotland ,coming up, while Pakistan travel to England for four T20Is.
Ireland: Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (capt, wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Neil Rock, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Win Probability
PAK 53.12%
Current Over 20 • IRE 176/7

Live Forecast: IRE 177
Powered by Smart Stats
Ireland Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Balbirnie
caught3526
GR Adair
bowled78
LJ Tucker
caught7341
HT Tector
not out3020
NA Rock
caught46
GH Dockrell
caught67
C Campher
caught12
MR Adair
caught14
GI Hume
not out85
Extras(b 2, lb 5, w 4)
Total176(7 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
