Cricket Ireland confirms Pakistan white-ball tour in 2025

Cricket Ireland has officially confirmed a first men's tour of Pakistan in August and September next year. The series, which will see Ireland and Pakistan play three T20Is and three ODIs, was a part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP), scheduled for September 2025.

The release makes no detailed mention of dates and venues, or any other specifics concerning the schedule of the tour. It follows in the wake of Ireland Women touring Pakistan, who also played three ODIs and three T20Is, in November 2022.

The decision was finalised after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Cricket Ireland chair Brain MacNeice. The PCB initially put out a statement appearing to confirm Ireland would also play a Test series in Pakistan, one that was not part of the FTP.

"Chairman Cricket Ireland said that the Irish team would visit Pakistan next year in August-September for a Test series and would also review the possibility of a women's team tour to Pakistan soon," the PCB statement said.

When ESPNcricinfo contacted the PCB for further details, the PCB denied that any such Test series had officially been in agreement, despite the board's own statement ostensibly confirming it. A Cricket Ireland spokesperson said that details of the tour's fixture list would be discussed by the two boards in future.

Hours after the PCB release, Cricket Ireland put out an official statement on their own website relating to Naqvi's meeting with MacNeice. In "wide ranging discussions", it merely confirmed that the two boards "were able to agree a men's tour next year - this will be yet another historic first, coming after the tour to Pakistan by our senior women in 2022."