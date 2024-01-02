Afridi rested for SCG Test; Ayub to debut and Imam dropped

Afridi's absence is the big surprise, with captain Shan Masood praising him for being the leader of the attack just hours earlier. But his lack of pace since his return from injury last year has been the most talked-about aspect of his bowling, his pace rarely rising above the low 130s. In addition, he has had to shoulder greater responsibility in the absence of key frontline bowling partner Naseem Shah, with the absence of Pakistan's first-choice spinner and an inexperienced fast bowling attack throwing an even greater burden his way. Consequently, he has bowled - by far - more deliveries than any other player across both sides this series, sending down four balls shy of 100 overs. The man in second place on that list is offspinner Nathan Lyon at 69.5 overs.