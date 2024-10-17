Shakib's final Test under cloud due to protests against him in Dhaka

Shakib Al Hasan has said that he is unlikely to travel to Dhaka, the venue of the upcoming first Test against South Africa, because of protests against him in the city. Shakib was included in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test, which was going to be his final appearance in the format.

"I am not sure where I am going next, but it is almost sure that I am not going home," Shakib told ESPNcricinfo via WhatsApp.

Shakib had earlier expressed concern about his safety if he came to Bangladesh, given the number of Awami League leaders being arrested since August 5, the day their government effectively resigned from power after 15 years. Shakib was a member of parliament from his hometown Magura. He was one of 147 people named in an FIR for an alleged murder during the unrest.

Shakib is in the Bangladesh Test squad for the match after the selectors said that they received a "green signal" to select him. Shakib had reportedly been assured of safe passage into Bangladesh, but students started protesting his imminent arrival from Wednesday evening.

A group recognizing themselves as "Mirpur Chhatro Janata" informed the BCB that they will protest Shakib's appearance in the stadium. Late into Wednesday evening, Shakib was reportedly informed to wait in Dubai where he was transiting from New York.

Although Shakib's flight is on Thursday evening, he is unlikely to come to Dhaka.