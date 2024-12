Wellalage dropped, Rajapaksa retained in Sri Lanka T20I squad for New Zealand tour

Sri Lanka have named a largely unchanged 16-man T20I squad to travel to New Zealand later this month. Only Dunith Wellalage misses out from the squad that faced the same opposition at home last month. The team is expected to leave for New Zealand on December 20.

While no reason has been cited for Wellalage's omission, it is likely that his spin-bowling attributes would have been less useful in New Zealand's more seam-friendly conditions. Wellalage is currently taking part in the Lanka T10 tournament for Jaffna Titans.