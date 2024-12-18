Wellalage dropped, Rajapaksa retained in Sri Lanka T20I squad for New Zealand tour
The rest of the squad for the three-T20I series wears a familiar look, with Dinesh Chandimal getting another go
Sri Lanka have named a largely unchanged 16-man T20I squad to travel to New Zealand later this month. Only Dunith Wellalage misses out from the squad that faced the same opposition at home last month. The team is expected to leave for New Zealand on December 20.
While no reason has been cited for Wellalage's omission, it is likely that his spin-bowling attributes would have been less useful in New Zealand's more seam-friendly conditions. Wellalage is currently taking part in the Lanka T10 tournament for Jaffna Titans.
Apart from Wellalage, Sri Lanka's team - led by Charith Asalanka - has a familiar feel. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis and Asalanka comprise the primary batting options, while Chamindu Wickramasinghe is in line to play a more prominent role than on recent tours as the sole seam-bowling allrounder.
Notably, Bhanuka Rajapaksa retained his position in the squad despite middling performances in the recent Abu Dhabi T10, as well in Sri Lanka's last series against New Zealand. While another curious retention is Dinesh Chandimal, who, despite being named in recent squads, last played a T20I in February 2022.
Wickramasinghe will supplement a varied seam attack consisting of Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando and Binura Fernando. Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay round out the squad.
The first two T20Is will take place in Mount Maunganui on December 28 and 30, before the action moves to Nelson for the final match on January 2.
Sri Lanka squad for T20I series in New Zealand
Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando