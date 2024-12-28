Matches (6)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Mount Maunganui,NZ vs SL, Dec 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Mount Maunganui, December 28, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
SL Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
SL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
W
W
L
W
Sri Lanka
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 13:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 133 Runs • 22.17 Avg • 135.71 SR
5 M • 86 Runs • 17.2 Avg • 130.3 SR
10 M • 359 Runs • 35.9 Avg • 130.54 SR
10 M • 269 Runs • 29.89 Avg • 122.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 6 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 21.66 SR
7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 24 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 11.68 SR
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 9.41 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3079
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|28 December 2024 - night (20-over match)