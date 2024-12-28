Matches (6)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Mount Maunganui,NZ vs SL, Dec 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Mount Maunganui, December 28, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
6:15 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS Chapman
7 M • 133 Runs • 22.17 Avg • 135.71 SR
TB Robinson
5 M • 86 Runs • 17.2 Avg • 130.3 SR
P Nissanka
10 M • 359 Runs • 35.9 Avg • 130.54 SR
BKG Mendis
10 M • 269 Runs • 29.89 Avg • 122.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Santner
6 M • 6 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 21.66 SR
MG Bracewell
7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 24 SR
PW Hasaranga
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 11.68 SR
M Pathirana
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 9.41 SR
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zakary Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Bevon Jacobs 
-
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Match details
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3079
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days28 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
