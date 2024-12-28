Matches (4)
1st T20I (N), Mount Maunganui, December 28, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(8.3/20 ov) 57/3
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Sri Lanka chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 6.70
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 37/2 (7.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:NZ 174
Sri Lanka bowl, bring Binura Fernando into pace attack

New Zealand had Matt Henry back for Mitch Santner's first game as captain

Madushka Balasuriya
28-Dec-2024 • 46 mins ago
Binura Fernando was superb at the death, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Sydney, February 11, 2022

Binura Fernando came into the Sri Lanka XI  •  Getty Images

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs New Zealand
Sri Lanka won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat in the first T20I at Mount Maunganui. This is the first of three T20Is, which will be followed by an ODI series.
With conditions at the Bay Oval expected to offer plenty of seam and bounce, both sides have opted to play three frontline seamers. Matt Henry returns to lead the line, having been rested for New Zealand's tour of Sri Lanka, and will be supported by Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy. This will also be a home debut for Mitch Hay, Tim Robinson and Foulkes.
For the visitors, seamer Binura Fernando plays his first T20I since March, which means Asitha Fernando gets a long overdue break. Slingers Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara round out the pace attack. Sri Lanka have also stumped for a 6-5 combination with Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga forming a five-strong bowling attack.
Charith Asalanka said the pitch looked decent, but was happier chasing. New captain Mitchell Santner was happy to bat, but was weary of a green tinge on the surface.
The conditions at Mount Maunganui meanwhile look pristine for cricket, with a quick outfield and zippy surface expected.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Daryl Mitchell, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Michael Bracewell, 7 Mitchell Hay (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Zakary Foulkes, 11 Jacob Duffy
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Binura Fernando, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Nuwan Thushara
Win Probability
NZ 54.16%
NZSL
100%50%100%NZ InningsSL Innings

Current Over 9 • NZ 57/3

Live Forecast: NZ 174
New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
TB Robinson
caught119
R Ravindra
caught814
MS Chapman
caught1513
GD Phillips
not out66
DJ Mitchell
not out1410
Extras(nb 1, w 2)
Total57(3 wkts; 8.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>