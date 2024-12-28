Sri Lanka bowl, bring Binura Fernando into pace attack

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs New Zealand

Sri Lanka won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat in the first T20I at Mount Maunganui. This is the first of three T20Is, which will be followed by an ODI series.

With conditions at the Bay Oval expected to offer plenty of seam and bounce, both sides have opted to play three frontline seamers. Matt Henry returns to lead the line, having been rested for New Zealand's tour of Sri Lanka, and will be supported by Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy. This will also be a home debut for Mitch Hay, Tim Robinson and Foulkes.

For the visitors, seamer Binura Fernando plays his first T20I since March, which means Asitha Fernando gets a long overdue break. Slingers Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara round out the pace attack. Sri Lanka have also stumped for a 6-5 combination with Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga forming a five-strong bowling attack.

Charith Asalanka said the pitch looked decent, but was happier chasing. New captain Mitchell Santner was happy to bat, but was weary of a green tinge on the surface.

The conditions at Mount Maunganui meanwhile look pristine for cricket, with a quick outfield and zippy surface expected.

New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Daryl Mitchell, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Michael Bracewell, 7 Mitchell Hay (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Zakary Foulkes, 11 Jacob Duffy