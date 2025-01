Josh Inglis was like a "kid on Christmas morning" when he learned he'd be making his Test debut - and then he batted like Rudolph guiding Santa's sleigh.

On day two of the series opener against Sri Lanka, Inglis became the first Australian in a decade to score a century on Test debut, his 102 from 94 balls helping Australia to an imperious 654 for 6 declared.

It had been a tremendous debut years in the making for Inglis, a 55-time white-ball international routinely stuck behind wicketkeeper Alex Carey for Test opportunities.

But a strong start to the Sheffield Shield summer increased the 29-year-old's chances of being called up as a specialist batter for the two-match series in Galle. When he heard a knock on his hotel room earlier this week, Inglis knew the wait was finally over.

"I thought, 'This could be 'Dod' [selector Tony Dodemaide], I think the cleaners have already been'," he explained at stumps on Thursday. "[Partner] Megan was in the room with [son] Oscar and I went out into the hallway and he told me. I ran in like a kid on Christmas morning to Megan and told her the good news. It was nice."

After Usman Khawaja (232) was dismissed, Inglis brought up his century on the 90th ball he faced - the second-fastest century by a debutant in Test history. He punched Nishan Peiris to deep extra cover to reach triple figures in the second session and gestured to his family in the Galle crowd.

Walking down the wicket, Inglis embraced batting partner Carey, who has had a box seat to the West Australian's long journey for a first cap. "It was nice to share that moment with him," Inglis said.

A member of the ODI team that won the 2023 World Cup in India, Inglis looked comfortable in the conditions from the outset. He notably struck Jeffrey Vandersay for four to mid-on on the first ball he faced, unfazed that the legspinner had trapped legendary Steven Smith (141) lbw the previous delivery.

Just after lunch, Inglis became the third Australian in a row to bring up a half-century in his first Test knock after Sam Konstas and Beau Webster did the same in the India series. But he was not done there, whacking Vandersay over long-on for six to move into the 80s, and finishing that over with a four through the covers.

"I just tried to be really proactive and put the bowlers under pressure when I could and tried to get down the other end," Inglis said.

By the time he hit Prabath Jayasuriya to cover, Inglis had become the 21st Australian - and first since Adam Voges in June 2015 - to score a century on Test debut.

His promotion to the XI had not been without controversy, given it came at the expense of star teenager Konstas - dropped to allow Travis Head to move to the top of the order. But Inglis has now given selectors a headache, with Head likely to slot back to No. 5 in home conditions and Konstas vying for a recall at the top.