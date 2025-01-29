Matches (13)
PAK vs WI (1)
BBL (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (2)
Super Smash (2)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)
IND vs ENG (1)

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test at Galle, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Jan 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Galle, January 29 - February 02, 2025, Australia tour of Sri Lanka
Prev
Next
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PHKD Mendis
9 M • 1049 Runs • 74.93 Avg • 66.3 SR
LD Chandimal
10 M • 724 Runs • 42.59 Avg • 54.6 SR
TM Head
10 M • 646 Runs • 40.38 Avg • 85.79 SR
SPD Smith
10 M • 527 Runs • 32.94 Avg • 53.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NGRP Jayasuriya
9 M • 48 Wkts • 3.24 Econ • 59.62 SR
AM Fernando
9 M • 37 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 40.4 SR
NM Lyon
10 M • 34 Wkts • 2.78 Econ • 48.7 SR
MA Starc
10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.61 Econ • 50.44 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
AUS
Player
Role
Dhananjaya de Silva (c)
Allrounder
Dinesh Chandimal 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sonal Dinusha 
Bowling Allrounder
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Oshada Fernando 
Top order Batter
Vishwa Fernando 
Bowler
Lahiru Udara 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Prabath Jayasuriya 
Bowler
Dimuth Karunaratne 
Opening Batter
Lahiru Kumara 
Bowler
Angelo Mathews 
Allrounder
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Nishan Peiris 
Bowler
Milan Rathnayake 
Bowler
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Match details
Galle International Stadium
Series
Australia tour of Sri Lanka
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2579
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days29,30,31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (5-day match)
Australia in Sri Lanka News

Injured Nissanka likely to miss first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia

Team management hopes SL opener is fit to play the second game starting on February 6

Injured Nissanka likely to miss first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia

'Be brave': Australia consider mid-match flexibility to batting order

Travis Head revealed that the visitors are considering a batting order than changes from innings to innings with a match

'Be brave': Australia consider mid-match flexibility to batting order

Kuhnemann gets through first training session in bid to beat broken thumb

The left-arm spinner remains hopeful of playing the first Test less than two weeks after suffering the injury in the BBL

Kuhnemann gets through first training session in bid to beat broken thumb

Uncapped Dinusha and Udara included in Sri Lanka squad for Australia Test series

Pathum Nissanka is part of the squad but is racing to recover from a groin strain

Uncapped Dinusha and Udara included in Sri Lanka squad for Australia Test series

Kuhnemann given all-clear to travel to Sri Lanka

He had broken his right thumb while playing in the BBL last week, but has been able to bowl in training this week

Kuhnemann given all-clear to travel to Sri Lanka
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA1283110069.44
AUS17114213063.73
IND1998211450.00
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
WI133824428.21
PAK145904727.98
Full Table