Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test at Galle, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Jan 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
L
L
Australia
L
W
D
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 1049 Runs • 74.93 Avg • 66.3 SR
10 M • 724 Runs • 42.59 Avg • 54.6 SR
AUS10 M • 646 Runs • 40.38 Avg • 85.79 SR
AUS10 M • 527 Runs • 32.94 Avg • 53.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 48 Wkts • 3.24 Econ • 59.62 SR
9 M • 37 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 40.4 SR
AUS10 M • 34 Wkts • 2.78 Econ • 48.7 SR
AUS10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.61 Econ • 50.44 SR
Squad
SL
AUS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Galle International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2579
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (5-day match)
Australia in Sri Lanka News
Injured Nissanka likely to miss first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia
Team management hopes SL opener is fit to play the second game starting on February 6
'Be brave': Australia consider mid-match flexibility to batting order
Travis Head revealed that the visitors are considering a batting order than changes from innings to innings with a match
Kuhnemann gets through first training session in bid to beat broken thumb
The left-arm spinner remains hopeful of playing the first Test less than two weeks after suffering the injury in the BBL
Uncapped Dinusha and Udara included in Sri Lanka squad for Australia Test series
Pathum Nissanka is part of the squad but is racing to recover from a groin strain