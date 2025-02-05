Is Usman Khawaja the oldest man to score a maiden Test double-century?

There were 53 men's Test matches in 2024. Was this a record? asked Andrew McKenzie from England

The number of men's Tests in 2024 has been exceeded only twice before: there were 55 in 2001, and 54 in 2002. What's noticeable is that there were 12 draws in 2001, and eight in 2002, but only three last year. The last time there were as few as three draws was 2020, when Covid meant there were only 22 Test matches all year.