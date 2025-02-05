Is Usman Khawaja the oldest man to score a maiden Test double-century?
And does Varun Chakravarthy have the best bowling figures in a losing cause in T20Is?
Sri Lanka used only four bowlers in Australia's huge total in the first Test. Was this a record? asked Aditya Agarwal from India
Australia's first innings in Galle last week reached 654 for 6 before Steve Smith declared. You're right that Sri Lanka used only four bowlers, who sent down 154 overs between them.
It was not only the highest Test total in which only four men bowled - previously Australia's 528 against India in Adelaide in 1981 - but also the highest in all first-class cricket. That mark was previously 533, by South Africa in an unofficial Test against an Australian XI in Port Elizabeth early in 1987.
There have been two Test innings longer than 154 overs to feature only four bowlers. In Rawalpindi in 1997, Pakistan used only four in 167.5 overs as South Africa made 402. But the most deliveries came in Sydney in 1951, when England used only four bowlers in 129 eight-ball overs - equivalent to 172 of six balls - as Australia reached 426. One of those England bowlers, Denis Compton, sent down only six overs - but Alec Bedser delivered 43, John Warr 36 and 40-year-old Freddie Brown 44.
Three of Sri Lanka's bowlers last week conceded more than 180 runs: this has happened only once before in a Test innings, in Sri Lanka's own record total of 952 for 6 declared against India in Colombo in 1997. The bowlers then were Rajesh Chauhan (1 for 276), Anil Kumble (1 for 223) and Nilesh Kulkarni (1 for 195 on debut; his wicket came from the first ball he bowled).
Gudakesh Motie top-scored in the match as West Indies beat Pakistan last week. How often has the highest individual innings in a Test come from a No. 9? asked Shane Chintamani from Guyana
It turns out that Gudakesh Motie, who made 55 in the second innings of West Indies' dramatic series-squaring victory over Pakistan in Multan last week, was only the tenth man to make the highest individual score in a Test match from as low as No. 9 in the order.
The list includes Reggie Duff, a batter who usually opened but who went in at No. 10 on his debut for Australia against England in Melbourne in 1902, and scored 104.
The other No. 9s who top-scored in an entire Test were Clem Hill (160) for Australia against England in Adelaide in 1908 (he usually batted much higher, but had been ill), Ian Johnson (73) for Australia vs India in Madras in 1956, Asif Iqbal (146) for Pakistan vs England at The Oval in August 1967, Warren Lees (89) for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Christchurch in 1983, Wasim Akram (66) for Pakistan vs West Indies in Faisalabad in 1986, Fanie de Villiers (76 not out) for South Africa vs India in Ahmedabad in 1996, Brett Lee (62 not out) for Australia vs West Indies in Brisbane in 2000, and Shaun Pollock (111) for South Africa vs Sri Lanka in Centurion in 2001.
Was Usman Khawaja the oldest man to score a maiden Test double-century? asked Emil Chandran from Australia
When he reached his double-century against Sri Lanka in Galle last week, Usman Khawaja was 38 years 43 days old. He was the 12th man to score a Test double-century after turning 38: Don Bradman of Australia and India's Vinoo Mankad both made two.
The oldest man to score a Test double-century remains the South African opener Eric Rowan, who was 42 when he made 236 - his first and only double - against England at Headingley in 1951. Jack Hobbs was 41 when he scored 211 (also rather surprisingly, his maiden Test double-century) for England vs South Africa at Lord's in 1924. Another Englishman, Patsy Hendren, reached his maiden Test double-century on his 41st birthday, against West Indies in Port-of-Spain in 1930. Graham Gooch of England and South Africa's Dudley Nourse both also scored Test doubles after their 40th birthdays. Mankad and England's Andy Sandham were also older than Khawaja when they reached their maiden Test 200s. For the list, click here (note that the ages given are at the start of the match in question).
Varun Chakravarthy took a five-for in a T20 international against England the other day and lost - and it was the second time he'd done that. What are the best T20I figures by someone who ended up losing? asked Lakshmi Narayanan from India
The Indian legspinner Varun Chakravarthy took 5 for 24 in the second T20I against England in Rajkot last week, but he still finished on the losing side, as he did when he claimed 5 for 17 in Gqeberha last November.
In all there are 28 instances of a bowler taking five or more wickets in a losing cause in a men's T20Is, and Chakravarty is the only one to have done it twice. The best figures in a defeat are 6 for 12, by the Hong Kong seamer Nasrulla Rana against Papua New Guinea in Kuala Lumpur in 2023; Chakravarty's 5 for 17 are the best figures in vain in a match between two Test-playing nations.
There were 53 men's Test matches in 2024. Was this a record? asked Andrew McKenzie from England
The number of men's Tests in 2024 has been exceeded only twice before: there were 55 in 2001, and 54 in 2002. What's noticeable is that there were 12 draws in 2001, and eight in 2002, but only three last year. The last time there were as few as three draws was 2020, when Covid meant there were only 22 Test matches all year.
For the list, click here. Note that this is worked out by the start date, which means a few Tests which straddle the new year are not credited to the second year. This does not affect any of the top 25 or so entries, except 2013 and 2014 - one Test started on December 30 and continued into January 2014 (so arguably the totals for those years should be 43.5 and 41.5).
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
