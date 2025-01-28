Matches (31)
PAK vs WI (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
BBL (1)
Super Smash (1)

India vs England, 3rd T20I at Rajkot, IND vs ENG, Jan 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Rajkot, January 28, 2025, England tour of India
India FlagIndia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SV Samson
10 M • 397 Runs • 44.11 Avg • 184.65 SR
NT Tilak Varma
6 M • 371 Runs • 185.5 Avg • 175 SR
JC Buttler
8 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 160.12 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 230 Runs • 28.75 Avg • 156.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
9 M • 22 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 9.81 SR
Arshdeep Singh
8 M • 15 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 11.53 SR
S Mahmood
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 11.45 SR
AU Rashid
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 17.33 SR
IND
ENG
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Axar Patel (vc)
Allrounder
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3084
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
Match days28 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
England in India News

Carse extends his excellent winter with a do-it-all performance

Playing his first international in India, he stepped up with both bat and ball to keep England in the contest till the very end

Tilak Varma is India's Swiss Army knife T20 batter

He has the ability to bat at any tempo and he showed an ability to overcome difficult batting conditions

Tilak Varma carries India home in nail-biter

England were proactive and stayed in the game but could not dislodge India's No. 3

Reddy and Rinku injured, Dube and Ramandeep join India's T20I squad

Reddy has a side strain, while Rinku experienced lower-back spasms during the first T20I against England

Harry Brook blames Kolkata smog for England's spin difficulties

Vice-captain hopes England can bounce back in clearer conditions in Chennai on Saturday

