India vs England, 3rd T20I at Rajkot, IND vs ENG, Jan 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
L
W
W
W
W
England
W
L
NR
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 397 Runs • 44.11 Avg • 184.65 SR
IND6 M • 371 Runs • 185.5 Avg • 175 SR
ENG8 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 160.12 SR
ENG10 M • 230 Runs • 28.75 Avg • 156.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 22 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 9.81 SR
IND8 M • 15 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 11.53 SR
ENG6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 11.45 SR
ENG7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 17.33 SR
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3084
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
|Match days
|28 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
England in India News
Carse extends his excellent winter with a do-it-all performance
Playing his first international in India, he stepped up with both bat and ball to keep England in the contest till the very end
Tilak Varma is India's Swiss Army knife T20 batter
He has the ability to bat at any tempo and he showed an ability to overcome difficult batting conditions
Tilak Varma carries India home in nail-biter
England were proactive and stayed in the game but could not dislodge India's No. 3
Reddy and Rinku injured, Dube and Ramandeep join India's T20I squad
Reddy has a side strain, while Rinku experienced lower-back spasms during the first T20I against England