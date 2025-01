ICC rankings: Adil Rashid No. 1 again, Varun Chakravarthy climbs to fifth among T20I bowlers

Among T20I batters, Tilak Varma closed in on Travis Head's top spot by going up from third place to second with scores of 18, 72* and 19* so far in the series, although Head still leads by 23 points. If Tilak manages to overtake Head with good scores in the remaining two games while Head plays a Test series in Sri Lanka, he will become the youngest-ever player to top the rankings. Abhishek Sharma went up as many as 59 places but is still ranked 40th.