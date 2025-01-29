Inglis debuts as Australia, Sri Lanka name spin-heavy teams
Asitha Fernando is Sri Lanka's only quick, while Mitchell Starc will play that role for Australia with Beau Webster and Angelo Mathews expected to provide support
Toss Australia chose to bat vs Sri Lanka
Josh Inglis will make his Test debut for a new-look Australia, while offspinner Todd Murphy has been preferred over quick Scott Boland, as captain Steven Smith elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the series-opener in Galle.
As Smith revealed on Tuesday, Travis Head has been promoted to the top of the order at the expense of 19-year-old Sam Konstas, who became a fan favourite after his eye-catching debut in the Boxing Day Test against India.
Inglis, the Western Australia wicketkeeper and a noted player of spin, will replace Head at No. 5 and play as a specialist batter. He is Australia's first choice wicketkeeper in T20I and ODI cricket, having recently captained the team in both formats, and has scored 363 runs at an average of 72.6 in this season's Sheffield Shield.
With the surface expected to produce sharp turn, Murphy has been named and will form a spin-heavy attack with fellow offspinner Nathan Lyon and left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann. Murphy last played Test cricket during the 2023 Ashes series in the UK.
Kuhnemann will play his first Test match since the tour of India in early 2023 having recovered from a thumb injury suffered in a BBL match on January 16. Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc is the only pace bowler in the attack with allrounder Beau Webster able to bowl seam and spin. Boland misses out despite a 10-wicket haul in the fifth Test against India at the SCG earlier this month.
Smith will lead Australia for the two-match series with regular skipper Pat Cummins on paternity leave. He is perched on 9999 Test runs having agonisingly fallen short of the milestone at the SCG. Only Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh have achieved the feat for Australia.
Oshada Fernando replaces the injured Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order for Sri Lanka, while legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay will be part of a three-pronged spin attack along with Prabath Jayasuriya and Nishan Peiris. Asitha Fernando is the lone quick.
The match will begin amid stifling humidity and there is the threat of showers on day one with rain having lashed Galle over the past week.
Sri Lanka have won five of their last six Test matches in Galle, while Australia have an overall record of three wins, two defeats and one draw at the venue.
Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Oshada Fernando, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 7 Kusal Mendis (wk), 8 Prabath Jayasuriya, 9 Nishan Peiris, 10 Jeffrey Vandersay, 11 Asitha Fernando
Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Travis Head, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Beau Webster, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Todd Murphy, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Matthew Kuhnemann
Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth