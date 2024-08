Brand to lead South Africa A's four-day squad vs SL; Verreynne named white-ball captain

Interestingly, the number of black African players in the squads far exceeds the national target of two players per XI (on average over the course of a season) with six black African players in the one-day squad and four in the Test squad. Allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana , who is currently captaining a South African Emerging squad in Zimbabwe, is in both squads along with Lutho Sipamla, the bowler who has been capped 17 times across all formats internationally but has struggled with recent injuries. In the four-day squad, batters Tshepang Dithole and Sinethemba Qeshile are included while in the one-day squad batters Andile Mokgakane and Andile Simelane are joined by allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo.