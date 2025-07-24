Markram, Bavuma return for SA's white-ball tour of Australia

South Africa's regular white-ball captains Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma will return to lead the T20I and ODI squads, respectively, for next month's tour of Australia. Markram was rested from South Africa's Test and T20I series in Zimbabwe while Bavuma missed the Zimbabwe Tests with a hamstring injury he sustained at the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. Both skippers will have relatively full-strength squads available to them.

Notably, the squad was announced a week before Patrick Moroney, the new convenor of selectors , starts work on August 1, which means this was the last squad that all-format Shukri Conrad picked independently.

"It's great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC Final," Conrad said in a statement. "Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats. Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year's T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027."

Of South Africa's regulars, Marco Jansen and David Miller are the only two not named. Jansen is recovering from surgery to his left thumb from an issue picked up at the WTC final, while Miller will be playing in the Hundred. He is expected to return for South Africa's white-ball tour of England in September.

South Africa's squads for Australia tour • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

The rest of South Africa's frontline attack, led by Kagiso Rabada in the seam department and Keshav Maharaj in the spin one, are all included. But Maharaj is not part of the T20I squad.

Instead, left-arm spinners George Linde and Senuran Muthusamy, who are both currently in Zimbabwe, will play the T20Is alongside legspinner Nqaba Peter as South Africa assess their options for next year's T20 World Cup. Tabraiz Shamsi , who opted out of a national contract last year, is not included in either squad. Conrad had indicated prior to the Zimbabwe series that he would speak to Shamsi to discuss his future.

"Unfortunately, things got away from me, and I was never able to have that chat," he said. "The spinners who have been selected have the inside track."

South Africa's T20I playing group sees the return of Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs to the batting line-up, and the retention of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis, who are both in Zimbabwe. Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka make up the seamers, but Gerald Coetzee is not included.

Rassie van der Dussen was not included in the ODI squad for Australia • Zimbabwe Cricket

"There are only so many quicks you can put in your team in terms of balance," Conrad said. "The players who have been selected are ahead of Gerald in the pecking order. In the 50-over squad, I wanted to try and get as many allrounders in the squad. You cannot ignore what Corbin Bosch has done. Gerald sits behind him."

The ODI squad's batting line-up has the four named above as well Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi. Wiaan Mulder provides an all-round option in Jansen's absence. While Rassie van der Dussen , who has South Africa's second-highest ODI average, is not included in the ODI squad, Conrad also conceded that he is "very much in contention for the T20 World Cup".

"He gives you the option of batting at the top and at No. 3, and he is a great in a leadership role. With the 50-over [team], because I've got time before 2027, it gives me the opportunity to blood new players and see how they develop."

T20I squad

Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

ODI squad