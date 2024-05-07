Spencer Johnson joins Surrey for Vitality T20 Blast

Left-arm quick will be available for first eight matches of Blast group stage

Surrey have signed Australia fast bowler Spencer Johnson for their first eight matches of the Vitality Blast.

The left-armer, who did not make the cut for Australia's T20 World Cup squad, is no stranger to south London after turning out for Oval Invincibles last summer. He took five wickets for Invincibles in their successful 2023 campaign, including a remarkable 3 for 1 off 20 deliveries against Manchester Originals. He is currently playing in the Indian Premier League for Gujarat Titans.

Johnson's acquisition comes as Surrey look to bolster their Blast squad, which will be missing four players to the T20 World Cup, with Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley selected by England. They were also dealt a blow in March when Australian allrounder Aaron Hardie was withdrawn from a three-month stint with a view to managing his workload . Johnson will join Sean Abbott as the overseas options, with a maximum of three allowed in a squad and two in the XI.

"I'm very excited to join Surrey and I have some fantastic memories from playing at the Kia Oval last year," Johnson said. "Surrey have a great squad and I can't wait to contribute with the ball in front of the packed out crowds in south London."

Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of men's cricket, said: "Spencer is a highly talented cricketer who has shown his skills in white-ball cricket at the highest levels. He will add strength to our bowling unit in the first part of the group stages when we have four players away at the World Cup with England."

Despite missing out on international selection for next month's World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, Johnson remains one of the most coveted players on the T20 circuit . Titans handed him a deal worth AU$1.78million (USD1.175million) for this year's IPL, despite setting himself a base price of AU$90,000 (USD60,000).