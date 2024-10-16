SRH set to retain Klaasen, Cummins, Abhishek
Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy also likely to be retained by last season's IPL finalists
South Africa power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen is set to be the top retention for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2025. ESPNcricinfo has learned that Klaasen will get INR 23 crore (USD 2.74 million approx.) as the first retained player. The franchise has also finalised two other retention deals: Australian allrounder Pat Cummins, who was Sunrisers captain in 2024, at INR 18 crore (USD 2.14 million approx.), and India allrounder Abhishek Sharma at INR 14 crore (USD 1.67 million approx).
It is understood that Sunrisers are also likely to firm up the retentions of Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy soon. The IPL set October 31 as the deadline for retentions ahead of the mega auction that will be held later this year.
Cummins, who had captained Sunrisers to the final last season, and was the team's second-highest wicket-taker with 18 in 16 games, will continue as captain in 2025.
Klaasen had smacked 479 runs from 15 innings at IPL 2024, at a strike rate of 171.07, Sunrisers' third-highest scorer behind Head and Abhishek. Abhishek had scored 484 in 16 innings with a strike rate of 204.21 - the highest scoring rate among the tournament's top-ten run-getters last season.
Head, who formed a swashbuckling partnership with Abhishek at the top of the order, was fourth on the overall run-getters list, with 567 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 191.55. Twenty-one-year-old seam-bowling allrounder Reddy - who debuted for India in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh, smashing 74 off 34 in his second game - had proven a reliable support act for Sunrisers' last season, with 303 runs scored at 142.92 and three wickets.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo