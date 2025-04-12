Shami bowls second-most expensive IPL spell

Having entered the 2025 auction as a last-minute addition after some back and forth with the ECB and a paycut in his central contact with them, Archer had the most inauspicious start to a new IPL season with his old side RR. He came on as first change after SRH had already racked up 55 in four overs and he was taken apart immediately by his Ashes rival Travis Head for a 23-run over which also included a wide. Head's dismissal didn't change Archer's fortunes though as Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen carted him around for six more fours and three sixes to make him top this list.