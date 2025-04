Shami bowls second-most expensive IPL spell

Shami might be among the best new-ball bowlers in India but the Hyderabad track and PBKS batters are sparing nobody. Prabhsimran Singh spoiled Shami's day from his first over itself by carting him for three consecutive fours. Priyansh Arya, the other PBKS opener, went a step further by starting the third over with back-to-back sixes followed by a four and ended the over by dispatching a full toss over midwicket for six more. Shami then gave away 11 in his third over and would have been hopeful of conceding fewer in the 20th over when SRH were fighting back in the death overs. But Marcus Stoinis dashed all those hopes by smoking four sixes on the leg side to end the innings and gave Shami forgettable figures.