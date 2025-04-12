Shami bowls second-most expensive IPL spell

Shami might be among the best new-ball bowlers in India but the Hyderabad track and PBKS batters are sparing nobody. Prabhsimran Singh spoiled Shami's day from his first over itself by carting him for three consecutive fours. Priyansh Arya, the other PBKS opener, went a step further by starting the third over with back-to-back sixes followed by a four and ended the over by dispatching a full toss over midwicket for six more. Shami then gave away 11 in his third over and would have been hopeful of conceding fewer in the 20th over when SRH were fighting back in the death overs. But Marcus Stoinis dashed all those hopes by smoking four sixes on the leg side to end the innings and gave Shami forgettable figures.
Having entered the 2025 auction as a last-minute addition after some back and forth with the ECB and a paycut in his central contact with them, Archer had the most inauspicious start to a new IPL season with his old side RR. He came on as first change after SRH had already racked up 55 in four overs and he was taken apart immediately by his Ashes rival Travis Head for a 23-run over which also included a wide. Head's dismissal didn't change Archer's fortunes though as Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen carted him around for six more fours and three sixes to make him top this list.
Mohit Sharma was introduced in the 12th over of DC's innings. Rishabh Pant welcomed him with a boundary and continued his assault in the subsequent overs. When Mohit returned to bowl the final over of the innings, Pant unleashed a flurry of sixes. He smashed the GT pace bowler for 6, 4, 6, 6, and 6, resulting in the most expensive spell in IPL history at the time.
A brutal night in Bengaluru saw SRH's Basil Thampi have a torrid time. When Moeen Ali welcomed him into the attack with back-to-back sixes, it set the tone for the RCB batting unit to pile on the runs. AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, and Sarfaraz Khan joined in, hitting Thampi for five fours and six sixes, resulting in a forgettable spell.
Rinku Singh stunned everyone by smashing five sixes in the final over to pull off an astonishing chase against Gujarat Titans. And it was GT's Yash Dayal who bore the brunt. Dayal was tasked with defending 29 runs in the last over, with his figures already being 0 for 38. However, he couldn't find an answer to Rinku's barrage of sixes, ending with 0 for 69.
Gerald Coetzee had a stomach bug in the MI side, and Luke Wood probably felt a bit queasy himself after his first three balls went for 14 thanks to the baseball-style hitting of James Fraser-McGurk. After conceding just eight in the second over, Wood was taken for two sixes by Shai Hope in his third. In his fourth, Tristan Stubbs decided Wood had been hit in front of the wicket enough and hit four consecutive boundaries with scoops & reverse-scoops. The over ended up going for 26.
RCB were hammered for the highest team total in IPL history at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and it was Reece Topley who felt the heat. Despite taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma, Topley's figures were 1 for 43 after three overs. His final over turned into a nightmare when Abdul Samad hit 4, 4, 6, 6, and 4, helping SRH surpass the record team total of 263 runs.