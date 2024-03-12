SL name Kamindu Mendis and Lahiru Kumara in squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Missing from the squad are experienced seamer Dushmantha Chameera, who is out with injury, and batter Shevon Daniel

Kumara has been showing decent form in domestic cricket, having taken nine wickets in his four most-recent List A matches. Kamindu has made it to the ODI squad after impressing in the T20Is.

Also in this squad are opening batter Pathum Nissanka , who has recovered sufficiently from a hamstring complaint, and offspin-bowling allrounder Sahan Arachchige , who has been having a good domestic season with the bat as well. Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva remains omitted from the ODI squad, and Daniel - who had made the last two ODI squads - has been left out in favour of Kamindu.

While Kumara is the most experienced quick in the attack, Sri Lanka have plenty of seam options, though they do not have the slingers Matheesha Pathirana, or Nuwan Thushara, despite the latter having been outstanding in the third T20I against Bangladesh. They instead have Pramod Madushan, left-armer Dilshan Madushanka, and all-round options Chamika Karunaratne and Janth Liyanage. There is no Dasun Shanaka.

On the spin front, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are expected to be the bowlers likeliest to play in the XI, but Akila Dananjaya is also in the mix, as is left-arm spinning allrounder Dunith Wellalage.

Sri Lanka have won both their ODI series this year, at home against Zimbabwe, then Afghanistan. This is their first overseas series in 2024. The first of three ODIs will be played in Chattogram on Wednesday.