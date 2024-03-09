Najmul Hossain Shanto: 'Sri Lanka haven't moved on from timed-out incident'

Controversy flares between the two sides yet again as Sri Lanka celebrate series win with players pointing to their watches

The Sri Lanka players point to their wrists - a reference to the controversial Angelo Mathews timed-out dismissal - after winning the series • BCB

Angelo Mathews , who became the first player ever timed out in international cricket during the World Cup after an appeal from Shakib Al Hasan, was the first to use the pointing-at-watch gesture in question. Mathews did it later in that same World Cup game , when he dismissed Shakib. After the game, Mathews had roundly criticised Shakib for his decision to appeal.

Shoriful Islam brought back the gesture in the first T20I of this series, on March 3, after he took Sri Lanka's first wicket.

Today, the Sri Lanka fielders took aim at Towhid Hridoy after his dismissal; he was bowled by a peach from Nuwan Thushara to leave Bangladesh 15 for 3 and, as he walked off, someone in the Sri Lanka huddle said something to him leading to an angry exchange. Hridoy had to be dragged away by umpire Tanvir Islam, the type of scene not wholly uncommon at a Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game in recent times as a feisty rivalry has developed.

Asked if he would like to tone down the rivalry from his end, Shanto said: "It is not about aggressive handling or anything like that. They showed the timed-out gesture, right? They haven't moved on from the timed-out incident.

"I think they should get out of it. They should stay in the present. We were within the rules [with the timed out dismissal]. They are in a frenzy about it. I am not too worried about it."

Shoriful Islam had revived the time-out celebration second ball of this series, while celebrating Avishka Fernando's wicket • AFP/Getty Images

Kusal Mendis , who made a career-high 86 in the match, also had to field questions on the topic. Speaking about his side's celebrations, Kusal said: "Someone was doing the timed-out celebrations. I don't know why. We can celebrate our own things. I think we celebrated because we are happy."

When there were more questions on the same lines, Nawaz took over. "I think we have moved on from that [timed-out incident]. I think it was a celebration which was misunderstood at that time. It was during the heat of the game. Both teams should forget about it."

Nawaz said that the two teams get along fine off the field. "I think both teams play really hard. The atmosphere is really nice. They all give their 100%. Sometimes emotions come into the middle. The players are all very friendly outside the boundary line. They fight really hard once they are inside the ground.

"I think that's what the game is all about. As long as you maintain discipline in the middle and play really hard, and then cross the boundary line and be good to each other, that's what both teams are expected to do."