Sri Lanka set to host men's T10 competition in December

Sri Lanka is set to host its first men's T10 competition between December 12 and 22, according to a board release. SLC has long harboured aspirations of hosting a T10 tournament, though many of the previous plans had revolved around women's cricket.

But with a partner - T Ten Global Sports - now involved, the board is confident it will get a T10 tournament off the ground in December, for the men. For now, the plan is for a draft to take place on November 10, and for six franchises to take part - one more franchise than has played in the five iterations of the Lanka Premier League, which is Sri Lanka's top T20 competition. Overseas players are expected to be involved.

"I am confident that the first ever draft of the Lanka T10 Super League is going to set the platform for an exciting and entertaining tournament, which will add color to the Sri Lankan cricketing calendar and bring in a new experience to our players and fans, alike," SLC president Shammi Silva said in the release.

With T Ten Global Sports also running ventures in Zimbabwe and West Indies, the draft's later rounds will involve selecting an emerging player from either of those nations.