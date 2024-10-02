Matches (7)
Jayawickrama gets one-year ban for breaching anti-corruption code

He has admitted to breaching article 2.4.7 of the code, which relates to obstructing or delaying an ACU (anti-corruption unit) investigation

ESPNcricinfo staff
02-Oct-2024 • 8 mins ago
Praveen Jayawickrama fails to take a catch, 1st T20I, Lucknow, February 24, 2022

Praveen Jayawickrama has played five Tests, five ODIs and five T20Is for Sri Lanka  •  BCCI

The ICC has banned Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama from all cricket for one year, of which the last six months are suspended, after he admitted to breaching the global body's anti-corruption code.
In August the ICC charged Jayawickrama with two breaches of the code. He has admitted to breaching article 2.4.7, which relates to: "Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU [anti-corruption unit], including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code."
The charges, according to an ICC release, relate to international cricket and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Having made his international debut in a Test against Bangladesh in April 2021, Jayawickrama has played five Tests, five ODIs and five T20Is. His last appearance for Sri Lanka was in a T20I series at home against Australia in 2022.
In LPL 2021, Jayawickrama was a part of the Jaffna Kings side that won its second title. He played one match that season, taking two wickets. In LPL 2024, he turned out for Dambulla Sixers.
